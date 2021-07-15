Rapid covid test discontinued at the airport

The Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority has announced that it will be discontinuing the operation of its Rapid Antigen Testing Facility at the VC Bird International Airport with effect Friday 16th July, 2021.

Travelers are being asked to make use of the readily available services on island to get their Covid-19 tests done in time, prior to boarding their flights.

The measure was initially out in place to reduce the number of travellers entering Antigua with covid-19.

In a press statement, the authority said that it “remains committed to providing the traveling community with the best possible passenger experience for all our guests and visitors”.

Last Wednesday, Cabinet took the decision that fully vaccinated nationals and residents returning to the country, would be allowed to go to their private homes upon departure.

They must however present to the airport authority, a negative PCR test no older than seven days prior to departure. They will not be tested on arrival in Antigua and will not be required to spend time in quarantine.