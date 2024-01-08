Quinn-Williams says placard referenced the ruling administration so PM’s defamation threat is meritless

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

United Progressive Party (UPP) caretaker for St John’s Rural North, Pearl Quinn-Williams said that Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s threat to take legal action against her for displaying a placard during a protest last week has no merit.

Quinn-Williams, who contested the 2023 general election against Labour Party incumbent MP Charles Fernandez, participated in a protest last week over the government’s clearing lands surrounding the Dunbars Agricultural Station for a housing development.

Prime Minister Browne accused her of defaming his character through a placard she displayed during the protest.

“There are times when certain actions have to be taken, based on the fact that these people are deliberate; what they’re trying to do is to denigrate my character.

“They’re trying to literally dehumanise Gaston Browne to make it sound as though I am the most wicked person in the world, according to them.

“I can deal with the majority of descriptions, but when you’re going to step over the line and decide to defame me, well, you have to pay,” he stated.

However, according to Quinn-Williams, the placard was referring to the ruling Antigua Barbuda Labour Party administration and, although it is led by Prime Minister Browne, it was not a personal attack against him.

“The placard said ‘Dem wicked! Corruption and incompetence on steroids. They got to go.’ Where is that personal to [Prime Minister Browne]?” she responded during an interview with Observer media.

Prime Minister Browne has long used the court system and the threat of defamation lawsuits against opposition members over what he alleged were lies and disinformation being spread against him.

He had previously made mention of such actions during the campaign leading up to the 2023 General Election.