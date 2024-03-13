Quinn-Williams exits UPP leadership race

- Advertisement -

Pearl Quinn-Williams, the United Progressive Party’s (UPP’s) caretaker for St John’s Rural North, has formally withdrawn her candidacy for the position of political leader of the main opposition party.

Quinn-Williams was one of three candidates vying for the position, alongside St John’s Rural West MP Richard Lewis, and the current Political Leader — All Saints East and St Luke MP and Leader of the Opposition — Jamale Pringle.

Quinn-Williams told Observer that her failure to garner the support of her branch spurred her decision to withdraw from the leadership race.

At the same time, she expressed gratitude to her supporters and pledged to support whomever emerged as the leader, adding that she hopes that the leadership race doesn’t end in internal acrimony, regardless of who ultimately assumes the role.

With Quinn-Williams’ exit, the competition for the UPP leadership is now primarily between Lewis and Pringle.

Lewis, who has received endorsement from the majority of the UPP’s MPs and caretakers, has also secured the nomination from the St John’s Rural North Branch, further solidifying his position as a frontrunner in the race.