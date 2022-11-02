Questions linger over Antigua Airways’ commercial flights start date

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

While an official timeline has not been given for when Antigua Airways will launch commercial flights, commitments have been made by the parties involved that weekly operations will come on stream in the near future.

The airline’s first flight to the country – a charter flight which was met with a water cannon salute upon touchdown at the VC Bird International Airport – landed on Independence Day on Tuesday.

Over 100 passengers were on board, including CEO of Euro Atlantic Airways, Eugenio Fernandes, whose company is a partner in the enterprise, and Founding President of the Nigeria Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce, Emmanuel Samson.

There are long-term plans for the route from Lagos to Antigua and Barbuda to be followed by a route from Antigua to Canada, but, according to Fernandes, “there is still a lot of work left to be done”.

Antigua Airways is a partnership between the government of Antigua and Barbuda and Nigerian investors, and marks the twin island nation’s first direct air connection to West Africa.

The carrier plans to operate a Boeing 767-300ER in a 16-business and 251-economy seating configuration.

Fernandes said he is confident that all the parties involved will get the job done and commercial flights will begin promptly.

“I have no doubt that we will continue working, with the resilience of Mr Samson and the rest of the team, and this project will move forward and be very successful.

“But please be aware that there’s a lot of work to do in the coming months, not only on the commercial side, but also on the regulatory side and the authority side.

“It’s always easier to set up a flight but the most difficult thing is to keep that airline sustainable for the future,” Fernandes added.

The CEO and main investor in Antigua Airways, Marvelous Mike, was not on the flight.

While local government officials did not give a reason for his absence, they did announce that he would be arriving in Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday.

His children, Mercy and Marvellous Akinola, were however among the VIP personnel who arrived.

While many questions still remain unanswered and members of the general public remain sceptical over the prosperity of the airline, Foreign Affairs Minister EP Chet Greene welcomed its historic arrival.

He said it signified the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership with Africa.

“This promise being delivered today represents an expansion and diversification of the Antigua Barbuda economy,” Greene said.

“We are now looking at it in a real-way trade with Africa, not only in tourism, but in goods and services. We are looking at a reconnection of our people.

“We welcome this flight to Antigua and Barbuda while understanding the potential for a wider Caribbean tourism product for the government. This is a special moment.

“A popular Nigerian quote would say that a family tree or family ties are like a tree; they can bend but it cannot break. Today, we realise that.

“For several years we have been kept apart by all kinds of extraneous forces, but the family bond which is irreplaceable today shines through,” Greene added.

Echoing his sentiments was Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez who said that with this new connection to the Motherland, West Africa could easily become a staple tourism source market for the country.

“The US and the UK have been our main source markets, but Nigeria has over 200 million people and to me, that is the potential for that to be the number one source market for us.

“This is the first charter, but … we want for this to be the start, and we of course will do anything that we can to ensure that this continues.

“It is so important for us. There are so many opportunities to be gained, not just through tourism but trade, education, culture,” Fernandez added.

The carrier is also set to play a role in boosting regional connectivity, through a yet-to-be-finalised partnership with LIAT 2020.

The launch of Antigua Airways was first announced in July.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda is a part owner in the company and will enjoy 20 percent of any profits generated. The majority shareholders – a Nigerian investment group – will receive the remaining 80 percent.

Opposition politicians are among those who have raised questions over the status of the company financing its operations, Abuja-based printing firm Marvelous Mike Press Ltd.

Meanwhile, last minute repairs are still being carried out at VC Bird International Airport’s old terminal, which ceased operations in 2015 when its new Chinese-built counterpart opened.

Government spokesman, Lionel Hurst, told media last Thursday that the airline was converting an empty space in the building into its offices.