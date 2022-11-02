‘Not ready to lead’: Public weighs in on DNA party’s high profile exits

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The recent resignations of two founding members of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) have sent a “bad message” about the political party’s prospects in the upcoming election, according to some members of the public.

DNA Chairperson and candidate for the St John’s Rural West constituency, Malaka Parker, and First Vice-President, Bruce Goodwin, shocked the political sphere in Antigua and Barbuda when they resigned last week.

In a joint statement, Parker and Goodwin cited the failure of Party Leader and President, Joanne Massiah, to “respond to or address” any of their concerns outlined in July which included the “unilateral disbandment of the political leadership group of the party” and “lack of strategic focus of the organisation”.

The DNA, in a subsequent statement, said the claims were “unfounded” and suggested the pair planned to join the United Progressive Party (UPP) given their “previous failed attempts to persuade the DNA not to participate in the upcoming general elections”.

Observer media sought the reactions of members of the public on the developments, and the political viability of the relatively new party in the next election constitutionally due in March 2023.

A Bolans man at the Public Market in St John’s said the departure of Goodwin and Parker sent a “bad message” about the party.

“They [Bruce Goodwin and Malaka Parker] should have never resigned from the DNA. It looks bad; it sends a bad message about the party,” he said, during the conversation.

An owner of a bar near the King George V Grounds expressed that if, “founding members of the party after putting so much effort into building the party say ‘I want to resign’ then something is wrong about the party”.

Members of the public near the East Bus Station stated that the resignations indicate “poor leadership” qualities from the DNA leader, Joanne Massiah.

“The problem stems from the top, the leader… if they have not got power as yet but they are already fighting among themselves, it sends a bad message,” explained one individual, indicating that Parker, a former UPP Senator, is a “level-headed and sensible person” compared to most politicians and had a bright future.

Another sentiment echoed by members of the public who spoke to Observer throughout the day was that the relatively new political party showed that it was not ready to defeat political mainstays, the incumbent Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) and the UPP and lead the country.

“Everybody done have them spot—ABLP or UPP. The DNA nah make no sense as a party,” one man claimed.

“DNA is not relevant as a party. Everybody know that this election is between two parties—UPP and Labour,” stated one bar owner.

Questioned further on the possibility of the DNA winning seats in the upcoming election, some spoke about a lack of visible groundwork done by the party in some constituencies.

Meanwhile, in its own recent Independence message posted on social media, the DNA reiterated its own view on the departures.

“Citizens and residents, you would have now become aware of the resignation of two of our members who, as our press release indicated, failed to persuade the DNA leadership that a “coming together” of the DNA and the UPP should be pursued or, alternatively, that the DNA should not participate in the upcoming general elections,” the statement said.

“Politics is both fluid and dynamic where persons leave and join other political parties. However, we remain resolute that the governance of the people of Antigua and Barbuda cannot and should not be bartered for personal political expediency.

“I assure you all that politics is not for the faint-hearted; the DNA remains strong, resilient, focused, and committed to delivering a fairer and better Antigua and Barbuda for all of us,” it added.