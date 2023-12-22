Quarry explosion victim to return to work next year

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

After suffering burns to his face, neck, both arms, and a foot, Burma Quarry explosion victim Gregson Joseph is preparing to return to work in March–April next year.

Joseph, a heavy-duty truck driver, was injured on June 26 after being asked to help light a fire at the quarry.

Although the incident initially rendered the 44-year-old Potters resident unable to do basic tasks for a few months, he told Observer yesterday that he is feeling much better.

“It’s plenty better, but I still feel a little sting in my sleep, and my right hand, and in certain spots,” Joseph said.

He said that with the exception of the area from his fingers to his wrist which is still pink, his skin has been showing signs of returning almost to normal, and he no longer has to wear bandages.

Although his right hand has yet to regain full strength, he is able to write normally, Joseph added.

Apart from feeling better physically, he said that his mental state has improved significantly since the incident.

The father-of-three described the day of the incident and the weeks that followed as torturous.

“It’s like someone took you to hell to walk through the fire and bring you back up to recover,” he stated.

Joseph added that it was especially hard not knowing if he was going to recover enough, but through the bad times he focused on the love he has for his children. Overall, the Potters resident expressed that he is thankful to be alive.

The accident saw Joseph hospitalised for two weeks at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre before being discharged to receive outpatient treatment.