Dozens of Workers Elect Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union as their Bargaining Agent. 

Dozens of workers across multiple industries have elected the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU) as their legally recognized bargaining agent within the last few months.

According to ABWU General Secretary, Sen. David Massiah, these developments demonstrate that Unionism is still vibrant and vitally important to the working people of Antigua and Barbuda.

“Trade Unions have been an integral part of our history and have played a critical role in improving conditions of work and introducing meaningful benefits for employees. It is therefore no surprise that every year hundreds of workers approach our Union for representation,” Massiah said.

“Our Union, in particular, is notorious for its relentless spirit when it comes to defending workers’ rights and manoeuvring difficult negotiations to deliver Collective Agreements that are beneficial to workers but also fair to all the parties involved.” Massiah continued.

In June, employees at Weatherills voted in favour of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union. Shortly thereafter, the ABWU won the count for employees at The Garden Grill and Gather Steak House. In November, Supervisory and Confidential Staff at the Mill Reef Club came on board. Line staff at Island Heights and the Antigua and Barbuda Development Bank are the latest to secure the ABWU’s services.

The ABWU has set a target to increase its membership by at least 500 persons over the next 12 months. Presently, the Union represents more than 6500 workers across several industries including Transportation, Utilities, Telecommunications, Hotels and Restaurants, Manufacturing and Distribution, Commercial and Retail, Banks and Insurance, Aviation and Airline, and Administrative and Clerical.