Qualified to a degree

A friend recently declared that degrees are overrated, and what we really need to transform the working landscape are people with real experience.

Now, before we examine the veracity of that statement, let me introduce you to 22-year-old Ava Ralph. She graduated with honours from the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus (UWIFIC) several days ago.

Ava told YouthZone, “I feel very grateful having finished my degree and sometimes I feel shocked honestly. When I drafted my résumé, I placed Management with Psychology BSc (pending) and now I can finally update it. My emotions range truly, some days I walk with confidence and remind myself that I finished a UWI degree. I can handle anything, with proper preparation.”

But then Ava soon realised something after being interviewed a few times. “I observed that possessing a bachelor’s degree allows me a little more consideration in the chair,” she said. However, oftentimes, Ava noted that interviewers expressed concern about her lack of work experience. Although she’s a full-fledged employee now, Ava insisted that the academic journey helps youth to hone research and critical thinking skills, as well as time and stress management, that are needed in organisations today.

So, is formal education enough? Is experience overrated? Regardless of your response, I’m sure you would agree that youth need opportunities to gain experience. Young people need hands-on involvement in real-world situations to apply their knowledge and develop practical skills.

Ava Ralph

According to Ava, “I have come to realise that life is not linear, we must value both tactical and explicit knowledge. Many times, persons aim to get an associates, bachelors, masters and doctorates straightaway, without ever stopping to work in their desired field…Imagine, studying and investing all of your time with a goal but never actually testing it out.”

Now, Ava wants you to flip the coin and “consider working in a field for ten years building your hard skills but rarely being able to improve your academic and soft skills. You may miss life- changing opportunities just because you lack the proper certification,” she declared.

“We need experience and qualifications; one without the other can leave you disadvantaged or even discouraged. Never decide that learning should stop after employment,” she advised.

And for those who are still hesitant to hire youth, acknowledge that they have a lot to offer. Besides their energy and enthusiasm, they tend to have a fresh outlook on the world and are often more open to new ideas and approaches. Youngsters bring innovative thinking and creative problem-solving skills, which can help organisations adapt to changing environments and explore new opportunities.

Youth are also typically more adept at using technology and adapting to new digital tools and platforms. Their natural affinity for technology can contribute to digital transformation initiatives, including areas like social media management, data analysis, and technology-driven innovation.

Ava Ralph with mom Sharlene Ralph

So, let’s not discriminate. Holistic evaluation is critical. Hiring decisions should be based on a careful assessment of individuals’ qualifications, experience, skills, and potential to contribute to the organisation. And bear in mind that a degree can increase value since candidates may have acquired a certain level of specialised knowledge, theoretical understanding, and technical skills.

Obtaining a degree requires discipline, dedication, and the ability to learn and apply complex concepts. As Ava pointed out, degree holders often analyse and synthesise information, adapt to new challenges, and demonstrate their capacity to learn—all of which can be transferable to the workplace.

Employers are also looking for youth who exemplify perseverance and resilience. Ava recollected: “During my final year of study, I felt overwhelmed. I called it my ‘Elijah Era’ as I was constantly seeing God work in my life but feeling demotivated. In my final year, it felt like every two weeks a new disaster occurred. In fact, during the September semester I was suddenly doing an additional subject. That meant longer hours, more preparation and more prayer.” Then tragedy struck.

Ava’s mother, a UWI graduate herself, described Ava’s final semester as the “most challenging with the sudden passing of her classmate and special friend Rosemund Thomas-Tonge. I thank God for seeing her through,” said proud mom Sharlene Ralph who lauded her daughter’s resilience.

Personal qualities, core values, and soft skills complement each other just like a degree complements experience and contributes to professional competence.

So, as Ava indicated, degrees and experience are not mutually exclusive. Then there’s no need for the blanket statement, “degrees are overrated”. Both experience and degrees have their own merits and can be important in different contexts.