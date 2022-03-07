Pythons remain venomous as Crushers win again in Super 40 cricket

By Neto Baptiste

All Saints Pythons carried their winning streak in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 competition to four straight matches when, on Saturday, they inflicted a six-wicket beating on New Winthorpes Lions in All Saints.

After winning the toss and asking the visitors to bat, Pythons restricted Lions to a paltry 145 all out in 33.2 overs. Hilroy Andrew Jr led the way with the bat, slamming seven fours for his 63 before he was bowled by Rodney Williams.

Williams was the pick of the bowlers for Pythons, claiming three wickets for 32 runs in seven overs. Kerry Mentore picked up two for 12 while Michael Marcellin had two for 33.

Pythons then made light work of the chase, reaching 148 for four in 35.1 overs. T’ron Payne hit 47 from 85 deliveries before he was caught by Roland Francis off the bowling of Ian Eusebe. Mentore was not out on 35.

Meanwhile, CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles overpowered Rising Sun Spartans to win their low-scoring affair by six wickets.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Spartans were all out for just 88 runs at Bethesda. Chad Walsh did the damage with the ball for the home team, picking up three wickets for 17 runs in 6.3 overs. Justin Joseph and Timmo Thomas each bagged two victims.

Golden Eagles then got to 92 for four in just 14.5 overs for their first win in three matches. Essan Warner led the charge with 58 not out. He slammed eight fours and two sixes.

Also on Saturday, Pigotts Crushers recorded a third straight win with a 13 runs triumph over Jennings Tigers.

Batting first, Crushers posted 166 all out with their best effort coming from Malique Walsh who made 40. Greg Skepple contributed with 30 from 33 deliveries. Glenton Williams, Orlando Peters and Morton Browne all picked up two wickets bowling for the home team.

Tigers fell short in their chase, getting to 153 for nine in their 40 overs. Jaheim Africa top scored with 53 but Jennings were outdone by Elroy Francis Jr and Conroy Skepple who both bagged three wickets. Francis had three for 36 while Skepple claimed three for 46.

There was victory as well for Empire Nation as they defeated Massy United Combined Schools by seven wickets in a one-sided affair.

Scores: Combined Schools (123 all out), Shamar Pereira (35); Shane Burton (3/36). Empire Nation: (124/3), M Charles (52 not out), Kenrick Scott (43).

There were no scores available for the match between PIC Liberta Blackhawks vs Bolans Blasters.