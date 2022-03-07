Country moves up one spot on international ranking

By Carlena Knight

Antigua and Barbuda have moved one step up on the International Netball Federation (INF) rankings.

The list which was published on March 1 2022, saw the twin-island nation move to 30th, one place higher than their previous ranking.

The senior netball team in their last two performances had commendable finishes as they placed third in last month’s OCES/ECCB International Netball Series in Dominica, while last November, they were crowned winners in the Battle of the Saints ranking tournament in St. Maarten.

Seymones Parkes was named the Most Valuable Player in St. Maarten while Rayana Regis was named the MVP for the team in Dominica.

They are still 8th in the Caribbean region with Jamaica topping that list.

Australia remain on top the world rankings with neighbours, New Zealand, second.

England is third, and Jamaica fourth.

Argentina rounds off the list.