22.5 C
St John's
Monday, 07 March, 2022
HomeThe Big ScoresCountry moves up one spot on international ranking
The Big Scores

Country moves up one spot on international ranking

0
66
Members of the Antigua and Barbuda senior netball team pose with their third-place trophy following the OECS/ECCB International Netball Series recently held in Dominica

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Antigua and Barbuda have moved one step up on the International Netball Federation (INF) rankings.

The list which was published on March 1 2022, saw the twin-island nation move to 30th, one place higher than their previous ranking.

The senior netball team in their last two performances had commendable finishes as they placed third in last month’s OCES/ECCB International Netball Series in Dominica, while last November, they were crowned winners in the Battle of the Saints ranking tournament in St. Maarten.

Seymones Parkes was named the Most Valuable Player in St. Maarten while Rayana Regis was named the MVP for the team in Dominica.

They are still 8th in the Caribbean region with Jamaica topping that list.

Australia remain on top the world rankings with neighbours, New Zealand, second.

       England is third, and Jamaica fourth.

Argentina rounds off the list.

Previous articleHoteliers encouraged to play a role in efforts to propagate disease tolerant coconut palms
Next articleAntigua and Barbuda told to secure entryways against Russians
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

eleven − 5 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021