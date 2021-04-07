Public vaccination to recommence next week

Spread the love













The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment is pleased to announce that Phase 2 of its public vaccination programme will commence on Tuesday, 13thApril 2021 starting at 9:00am.

This announcement is in anticipation of the planned arrival of 24,000 doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines secured through the COVAX facility on Thursday, 8th April 2021.

As previously announced, 14,000 doses will be separated from this arriving batch to replenish vaccines that were utilized under Phase 1 of the national COVID-19 vaccination programme. This will ensure that all 27,000 doses are in place for second doses in May.

The remaining 10,000 doses will be used for first doses under Phase 2 of the public vaccination programme. The four (4) vaccination sites under Phase 2 are the Villa Polyclinic, the Glanvilles Polyclinic, the Multipurpose Culture and Exhibition Center and the Precision Center in Paynters. The public vaccination sites will operate on Mondays throughto Fridays from 9:00am to 3:30pm.

The public is encouraged to actively participate in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination programme to create herd immunity, whereby the majority of the population is protected from becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. With herd immunity, it is expected that the country will return to some degree of normalcy, which will include the facilitation of economic, social and cultural activities and the ease of travel.

Meanwhile, representatives from the COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Call Center have commenced the ‘Post first dose survey’ in preparation for the second dose and to verify and update information in the National Vaccine Registration Database. The public is advised that only representatives from the listed registration hotline numbers will be conducting this survey.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment wishes to remind the public that pre-registration for the COVID-19 Vaccine continues. For online registration, please visit www.vaccineantiguabarbuda.com and select the “Vaccine Registration” tab. Upon clicking the tab, you will be required to fill out your general information and when completed, click “submit”. Your registration is then completed. Registration call center numbers are 788-8299, 736-8295, 736-8298, 736-8299, 780-8618, 780- 8652, 780-8678 and 780-8461, Mondays through to Fridays from 9:00am to 3:30 pm, and closed on public holidays and weekends.

Pre-registration is vital for efficiency in the next phase of the vaccination process.

The general public is also advised to secure their vaccination cards as they are required for the second COVID-19 vaccine dose which will commence in May, 2021.