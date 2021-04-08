Sir Curtly Believes County Cricket Experience Will Be Good For Alzarri

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Former West Indies fast bowler and one of four knighted former players here, Sir Curtly Ambrose, has welcomed news that young fast bowler and countryman Alzarri Joseph will play for Worcestershire in their first seven County Championship fixtures starting on April 8 against Essex in Chelmsford.

“When you look back many years ago when myself and many others played County cricket year in and year out, it helps to perfect your craft because you play against so many different players and in different conditions from time to time, so I think this little stint would certainly help Alzarri,” he said.

Sir Curtly, who featured for Northamptonshire from 1989 to 1996, believes the experience could serve to improve Joseph’s knowledge and ability to bowl under different conditions.

“It’s not a situation where you can just blast out people and playing cricket almost every day and you [Alzarri] wouldn’t be there for the full summer but the six, seven or eight games he’s going to play will do his cricket a world of good. It would rain today and the next day the sun is real hot. It could be really cold today as well so there will be different conditions and he will learn,” he said.

Joseph is slated to play his final match on May 27 when Worcestershire face Derbyshire. The Antiguan was part of a West Indies squad that toured England during last summer’s bio-secure Test series, claiming three wickets in his two Test appearances at Southampton and Manchester.