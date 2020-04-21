Public ‘still defying social distancing rules’

Disaster chiefs say they are “increasingly concerned” about the number of people defying social distancing rules implemented to fight the spread of Covid-19.

“It has become noticeable that some individuals conducting business at various establishments are not adhering to the policy and are gathering in crowds while waiting to enter these businesses like banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, among others,” a statement from the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) said.

“It is commendable to note that businesses have put social distancing measures in place on the inside, and to some extent on the outside, however persons need to pay more attention to keeping their distance from each other.”

Health officials continue to urge people to keep at least six feet apart. Government has also made it mandatory for people to wear face masks outside.

To date, almost 2.5 million people worldwide have contracted the coronavirus, and more than 170,000 have died.