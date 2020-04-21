Birthday greetings

Photo of Ms Joseph with her family and the Governor General taken last year at her 100th birthday celebration

Special birthday wishes go out to one Liberta centenarian today from Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams.

Sarah Ann Evangeline Joseph, of Green Hill, marks an incredible 101 years on Tuesday.

In lieu of a visit due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Governor-General sent her a letter;

“We are however confident that your regular caregivers and loved ones will find innovative ways of expressing their love and appreciation for you,” he wrote.

“May every minute of your birthday be filled with the immense joy you’ve shared with your loved ones for 101 years. Wishing you many more years of good health, overwhelming happiness, amazing grace and perfect peace of mind.”

Photos of last year’s 100th birthday celebration, taken by Photogenesis, show Ms Joseph with her family and the Governor General.