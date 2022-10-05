Public sector workers ‘uncomfortable’ with government management styles

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

The Antigua and Barbuda Public Service Association (ABPSA) has said that their members are unsatisfied with the level of representation that they are getting from the government.

ABPSA’s President, Joan Peters said workers are “uncomfortable” with how the government manages its employees saying, “they’re not satisfied at all”.

The union represents 500 established and non-established registered government workers who they say are now fearful to speak up about their troubles.

“I think there is a built-up fear in workers right now … because as soon as you say anything the prime minister come out and he give you it left, right, and centre; everybody just ‘fraid right now,” said General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Public Service Association (ABPSA) Janela Evanson.

Another high priority area of contempt for union members is the absence of salary negotiations for almost 18 years.

According to President Peters, the parties have not met to discuss negotiations for salary increase since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The last time we had a contract signed was the 23rd of December 2004,” Peters said.

Both explained that negotiations started in 2018 and was resubmitted again in 2019 after they made adjustments to the proposal. Since then, they’ve had one meeting before Covid-19 overshadowed negotiations.

Peters, however, said that she is hopeful that negotiations can begin again before the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, an ongoing issue with drinking water was recently addressed after several months.

“I work in a ministry and since April is the last time, I can recall we received drinking water,” remarked Evanson, who indicated that the lack of water was due to non-payment of the water company by the government.

“Earlier up in the year we had the same issue, the government pay them some sort of money and they started to bring back water again and the same issue continues and they stop,” she said.

According to Evanson, members of staff had been putting money together to purchase water for the office until the second week in September when an assistant secretary provided water for the office.

Other issues include health and safety inside government buildings that are contrary to the Labour Code, non-payments of Covid-19 stipends, the working conditions at Clarevue, and outstanding risk allowance at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.