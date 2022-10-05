Prosecution ordered to serve case file in Customs fraud case within 11 days

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Within the next 11 days or so, the prosecution must serve all parties in the case against three Customs workers charged with fraud.

Fraud-accused Customs officer Joesine Christian and brokers Rowan Matthew and Foston George were jointly charged with conspiracy to defraud last Friday in relation to a 2017 incident in which Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s signature was reportedly forged.

Christian is also charged with cheating the public revenue and corruption in public office.

The two brokers are facing additional charges of obtaining money by false pretences and making a false declaration.

The crime in which the three reportedly gained a large sum of money is alleged to have taken place in November 2017 at the Deep Water Harbour.

The investigation into this incident began about two years ago after the PM informed the authorities that his signature had been forged.

It wasn’t until July of this year that law enforcement apparently had a breakthrough and charged the trio.

However, there appears to be a rush to get the matter committed to the High Court.

On October 17, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh will declare if the evidence against the trio is enough to have the case referred to the higher court.