Prosecution shows court months of posts from Washington Bramble Facebook profile

By Latrishka Thomas

Posts from the Facebook profile of Washington Bramble were scrutinised yesterday as the court went through screen recordings made by a police officer.

The social media personality is accused of making statements on Facebook in February last year about Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh for the purpose of insulting, intimidating, causing hatred, and causing enmity, all of which she denies.

Bramble is on trial for the charges which fall under the Electronic Crimes Act.

Yesterday, cyber forensic specialist Owen Rigby continued giving evidence from where he left off last Thursday.

He had previously told the court that he screen-recorded the page of “Washington E Bramble” on March 1 2022 and again on July 14 2022 from his iPhone.

Yesterday the court played those recordings and the prosecution examined certain posts with the witness pinpointing specific features.

The profile appeared to be very active as there was even a post made an hour before the screen recording.

Throughout the page, the court saw photos, videos and live recordings taken before and after February 7, when the alleged criminal remarks were made.

The prosecution drew the court’s attention to time stamps, geo locations and even a phone number on some of the posts.

There were also many photos and videos that resembled the defendant.

In cross examination, the unrepresented defendant questioned the chain of custody of the evidence (the CD with the screen recordings) and also queried why the CD appeared to have been scratched.

She asserted that the CD played in court was different from what the witness created because he told the court that his CD was not damaged.

Court was adjourned before further evidence was given.

Earlier that morning Acting Senior Clerk at the St John’s Magistrate’s Court Everdeen Parker-Barnard testified to receiving screenshots of posts allegedly about the Chief Magistrate which she found to be “disrespectful”.

She said she received the images via WhatsApp from another clerk “and it’s not the first time I have seen something like that”.

Bramble put to the witness that her interpretation of the posts was “flawed and irrational”.

She also suggested that there are several fake profiles in her name and the profile of which the posts were found could have been one of them.

The trial continues.