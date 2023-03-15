President of the Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis  Elected to ACM Executive

- Advertisement -

Andre Huie, President of the Media Association of St Kitts and Nevis, has been elected to the executive of the Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM).

On Sunday 12th March 2023 St. Kitts and Nevis was represented at the ACM’s 11th Biennial General Assembly in Guyana by SKN Media Association’s 2nd Vice President, Jermine Abel. The General Assembly elected a new executive that will function between 2023-2025.

Mr Huie of St. Kitts and Nevis along with Ms Myriam Malmin of Martinique will serve as floor members. Mr Huie, in expressing gratitude to the Members of the ACM who nominated and elected him to the ACM Executive, said that he looks forward to serving the wider media fraternity throughout the region.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank all the members of the Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) who would have nominated me and had me elected as a floor member of the executive of the ACM. I am elated to have had this opportunity and I’m looking forward to serving the wider media fraternity in the Caribbean through the ACM, through my membership as an executive member,” Huie said.

“I also expect that this election will facilitate an even better relationship and access to the ACM on behalf of the Media Association of St. Kitts Nevis and that the association here and our members will benefit from the position that I have on the executive of the ACM.”

The new executive of the ACM includes:

Mr Harvey Panka of Suriname who was uncontested for President.

Ms Nazima Raghubir of Guyana was elected First Vice President (Finance).

Mr. Milton Walker of Jamaica was elected 2nd Vice President

Mr Denis Chabrol of Guyana was elected General Secretary.

Ms Soyini Grey of Trinidad and Tobago was elected asst. General Secretary.

Two resolutions were tabled; one was referred to a Special Meeting of the ACM, while they passed the other to widen geographical representation for countries that do not have media associations or focal points.

Some issues for the new ACM executive are press freedom and professional development of the media and further enhancing ACM’s relationship with international freedom of expression organizations.

Huie is a Journalist and Communications Consultant with a cumulative experience of over 20 years. He has worked in all facets of the media: print, electronic and online spanning three Caribbean countries: Jamaica, St. Maarten and St. Kitts and Nevis. He is the CEO and co-founder of Palm Branch Media, a multi-media production and marketing company that houses Voice of the Caribbean Radio (VOC Radio), an online radio station, SKN Newsline, a digital news service covering news in St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean and a Caribbean cable TV channel.

Prior to forming his own company, Mr. Huie worked for the Clarendon Power News and Real News newspapers in Jamaica, Today Newspaper in St. Maarten where he worked as a reporter and later as Assistant Editor and WINN FM 98.9 in St. Kitts and Nevis, where he served as Broadcast Journalist. Over the past two decades, Mr. Huie honed his media skills and created several media projects including radio and television programs and magazines.

In April 2022, he was elected President of the Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis, which was revived after 15 years of dormancy.