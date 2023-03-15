Run in Paradise 2023 half marathon to be hosted in Antigua

“We are ready.”

Those were the words of Race Director Stanley Humphreys, after confirming that things are in place for Antigua & Barbuda to host the 2023 event taking place on May 28th. This will be its seventh year and will feature a 13-mile, 6-mile and 3-mile RUN/WALK sections. This event attracts and brings endurance runners from around the globe as it is advertised worldwide.

So far, runners from New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington DC, North Carolina, Georgia and England have already registered for the event. Many Antiguans have also registered.

Registration is currently open online at www.runinparadise.com and registration forms will be made available locally for those who will be registering on the island.

Each participant will receive a race packet and in it a race T-Shirt and Race Bib etc. Once a participant completes the race that they are assigned, they will be given a medal as a memento to show their achievement and also they will be given the time it takes for them to complete their assignment so that next year they can confirm their improvement.

We are hoping that many Antiguans will register for this event as it positions itself to surpass any such race anywhere in the world.

We thank the Government and our many Sponsors for their part in making this event a success over the years also the Police Department, Defence Force, EMS and our team with their ideas to put it together.

Come register and join us on May 28th, it will be a day to remember.