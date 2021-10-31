Private sector vaccine mandate becomes law

The inclusion of private sector workers in the government’s vaccine mandate has been officially published in the gazette.

The change was made to the Public Health Act which states, “Every business owner having five (5) or more persons in his or her employ shall mandate that such employees be vaccinated against COVID-19″.

The government has also repealed a section in the Public Health Act that prevented beach access on holidays.

The section which banned use of beaches on public holidays has been removed in its entirety, meaning that beaches are now open on holidays indefinitely.

Meanwhile bars and clubs will remain closed until November 12.

Bar operators and the government are expected to meet this week to discuss if and how bars will resume business while reducing the chances of covid spread.