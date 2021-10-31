Minister of Education speaks to concerned parents ahead of face-to-face classes

Education Minister Daryl Mathew has spoken directly to parents who are concerned about vaccinating their children.

He says the Ministry of Education is not insensitive towards their plight.

On Tuesday, all schools should return to a level of face-to-face instruction and all students who are eligible to be vaccinated are required to do so within 14 days or be barred from face-to-face learning.

Agreeing that the policy was a “tough one”, Matthew said the protection of the students was the basis for the unpopular decision.