Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre Attends High-Level Dialogue on Essequibo Dispute in Saint Vincent

- Advertisement -

Castries, Saint Lucia – Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre is in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines for a high-level dialogue between President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali and President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, amidst increasing tensions over the Essequibo region.

Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonzales, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent & the Grenadines and Pro-Tempore President of Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, Chair of CARICOM, co-chair the high-level dialogue.

Prime Minister Pierre joins other CARICOM Heads of Government and leaders from the wider Latin America region for the high-level dialogue that seeks to de-escalate tensions between Guyana and Venezuela and forge a pathway towards an amicable resolve to the dispute.

The Prime Minister and CARICOM Heads of Government are committed to pursuing all appropriate channels to ensure our region remains a zone of peace in furtherance of the preservation of longstanding peaceful coexistence between Guyana and Venezuela.

Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, will act as Prime Minister until the evening of December 14, 2023.