CHTA President, Members Triumph at 2023 CMEx Leadership Awards

President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Nicola Madden-Greig, OD, received the 2023 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Award in Miami over the weekend.

The Awards recognize excellence and innovation in Caribbean communication and hospitality, celebrating individuals who have made significant contributions to sustainable tourism, community engagement, and cultural preservation.

“As president of the CHTA, I want to see the Caribbean region not only grow but reach the stratosphere. I am honoured to be among so many other persons who work so hard and tirelessly to see Caribbean tourism advance. I thank each and every one of you for your efforts, which has inspired me to continue to work hard to ensure that we reach our goals,” Madden-Greig told a packed audience at Loews Coral Gables on Saturday.

Grateful for the honour, Madden-Greig stated, “Thank you to the CMEx Awards for providing us the opportunity to recognize Caribbean hospitality leaders and communities. This recognition lets us spotlight the true value of hospitality, emphasizing its impact on the economy and beyond.”

Since assuming the Presidency of CHTA, Madden-Greig has taken a forward-looking approach and added both a Technology Taskforce to ensure the embedding of new technologies to drive efficiency and marketing, as well as the Caribbean Travel Forum, which engages private and public thought leaders to discuss the business of tourism.

During the awards, several CHTA members were also recognized with Leadership Awards for their efforts in shaping the region’s tourism landscape.

CHTA-member honorees included:

Beverly Nicholson-Doty, CEO of Figment Design, a CHTA Strategic Partner

Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization and a CHTA Board Member

Ewald Biemans, Owner/CEO of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba and CHTA Board Member, whose company also received a Hall of Fame recognition at CHTA’s Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) earlier in the week

Joy Jibrilu, CEO of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board

Stan Hartling, Chief Executive Officer and lead partner of The Hartling Group, Turks and Caicos Islands

“These accolades reflect the commitment of our president and our members to elevating the Caribbean tourism experience,” said Vanessa Ledesma, Acting CEO and Director General of CHTA. “Their achievements inspire us all as we continue to work together towards a vibrant and responsible future for Caribbean tourism.”

CMEx supports and develops the ability of the media, government, the travel and tourism industry, and communities to consider the importance of tourism in sustainable development, while lending a hand to the communities involved by sharing relevant expertise, financial and in-kind assistance.

