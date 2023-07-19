Prime Minister Gaston Browne holds discussions with UNESCO Director-General

- Advertisement -

PARIS, France – 19th July, 2023……The Honorable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, paid an official visit to the headquarters of UNESCO this Wednesday, July 19th, and met with the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay.

Discussions were focused on:

1. The protection of the oceans and the environment as a universal cultural asset of humanity;

2. The promotion of exchanges and partnerships between countries for education, particularly international university students exchanges;

3. The improvement of access to information technologies (in particular the possibility of connection); an essential cultural and educational vector for developing States or with geographical particularities (small sizes, insularity, etc.);

The visit was organised on the initiative of H.E. Boris Latour, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, recently appointed as Permanent Delegate of Antigua and Barbuda to UNESCO in Paris.

The Prime Minister mentioned during this meeting that he has full confidence in his new Ambassador H.E. Boris Latour, for this important representation of Antigua and Barbuda to UNESCO, which involves many issues of high importance for the country.

The Prime Minister and the Director-General also discussed establishing capacity building in Antigua and Barbuda to protect and track the country’s cultural assets, and to improve education infrastructure and human resources in relation to new technologies and artificial intelligence.

The Prime Minister stated, “It is very important for each country to be autonomous in matters of information technology, especially in relation to the development of artificial intelligence, and the institutions of multilateral diplomacy which have a crucial role to play in this area, in particular UNESCO”

Present during the meeting were H.E. Colin Murdoch, Ambassador of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States to the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, as well as Timothée Bauer, Deputy Permanent Delegate for Antigua and Barbuda.