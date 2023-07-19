Antigua & Barbuda launches new global specialist training alongside rewards & incentive program for travel advisors

- Advertisement -

Educational Program Offers Rewards and Exclusive Access

(ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA – July 19, 2023) – Antigua and Barbuda is set for another record-breaking year in tourism, with an influx of travellers who are falling in love with the Caribbean destination. The twin-island destination with its increased airlift and visitor arrivals, along with countless new excursions, restaurants, events, and activities, has launched a new online Specialist training program, as well as a Rewards & Incentive program for travel advisors.

The new global online course provides benefits and rewards for both advisors and their clients. Graduates will see an increase in their bookings and be eligible to participate in various reward opportunities with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA). The Specialist program offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers a wide range of topics and unique selling points of the destination, ensuring that participating advisors gain a deep understanding of everything that Antigua and Barbuda has to offer visitors from the ultra-luxury to cost-friendly experiences for couples, families, solo travels and groups. The program is designed to be flexible, allowing advisors to complete the program at their own pace while accommodating their busy schedules.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, The Honourable Charles Fernandez said, “The program represents Antigua and Barbuda’s commitment to supporting travel professionals around the world by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.”

The Antigua and Barbuda Specialist program caters to a global travel advisor audience in five different languages; English, Spanish, French, Italian and German.

Upon successful completion of the program, graduates will receive a prestigious Specialist certification, highlighting their commitment to excellence and dedication to providing exceptional service, as well as access to resources such as a “Do It Yourself- DIY” marketing kit, promotional materials, and exclusive perks to further enhance their visibility and attract new clients. Additionally, Antigua and Barbuda Specialists will gain access to a redefined and exciting Rewards and Incentive program.

The Rewards and Incentive program was designed with the support and expertise of taCONNECT, and their database of 100,000+ travel advisors incentivising them for booking the destination with perks such as bonus commission, gift cards, branded merchandise for them or their clients, as well as Familiarization (FAM) Trip opportunities to the destination, among other exciting options.

“Antigua and Barbuda has seen incredible growth in the past few years as travel has rebounded from airlift to restaurants to excursions and activities to shopping. There is truly something for everyone at every price point for our visitors and offer them an unforgettable travel experience. Our new Specialist and Rewards Programs help us showcase the many activities and special features that our destination has to offer. By becoming a Specialist, advisors can offer their clients their dream trip while being eligible for special rewards from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. It’s a win for the advisors and their business,” said ABTA CEO, Colin C. James.

The new specialist program is now open for enrollment, and interested travel advisors can learn more and register at www.antiguabarbudatravelagents.com.