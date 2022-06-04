Primary school students participate in World Milk Day activities

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

It was a day of fun, frolic and cheers for students from nine local primary schools who took part in activities to celebrate World Milk Day.

The event, which was put on by Anjo Wholesale at the Police Recreation Grounds (PRG) yesterday, saw students partake in different educational and physical activities to help promote healthy living through drinking milk.

Sir Curtly Ambrose was also present at the event and encouraged the youngsters to start practicing healthy habits.

“You were drinking milk from the time you were born. All when we become adults like myself, milk is important.

“When you fix your cereals in the mornings, we use milk right? When you are going to do porridge, you use milk right? Do you like cheese? Milk is in cheese. So, milk is important to all of us and I want to say to you this morning, not because it’s World Milk Day, you are going to drink milk today and that’s it.

“Drink your milk every day. It is important, especially for you the young ones.

“Remember, it is loaded with calcium and it helps give you strong bones and teeth. You want good teeth, right? And you want strong bones, right? Milk does that for you,” Sir Curtly told the youngsters.

World Milk Day was established by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to recognise the importance of milk as a global food.

It has been observed on June 1 each year since 2001.