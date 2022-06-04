Beacon lighting ceremony marks Queen’s Platinum Jubilee  

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda joined the rest of the Commonwealth on Thursday night by staging a beacon lighting ceremony at Government House in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event – which saw the lighting of a bonfire and candles – was attended by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams – as the Queen’s official representative – along with Lady Sandra Williams, the Scout Association, local Rotary Clubs, special guests and dignitaries.

June 2 is Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday and celebrations have been held worldwide to mark her 70th year on the throne – a milestone no previous monarch has achieved.

The Antigua-based event was staged in sync with thousands of others across the Commonwealth, with the Queen symbolically leading the proceedings at dusk UK time at Windsor Castle in London.

Royal jubilees, weddings and coronations have long been commemorated with the lighting of beacons on mountains, churches, castles, beaches and village greens alike.

The tradition dates back hundreds of years when beacon chains were used as communication tools. Today, they symbolise togetherness at key moments of national and international significance.

On Thursday, for the first time in history, jubilee beacons were lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals.