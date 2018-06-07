Press release: Drugs Seized at the General Post Office and Deep Water Harbour

New Story

Police on Thursday 7th June, 2018 intercepted 2.5 lbs of high grade cannabis with an estimated street value of $10,000.00ECD. The drugs originated in Canada and was packaged in a false compartment of a box containing hose for a vacuum cleaner. Kadesh Hodge of Piggott’s was taken into custody in connection with the substance found.

Also on Thursday 7th June, 2018 members of the Narcotics Department and the K-9 unit during a routine patrol at the Deep Water Harbour.

The K-9 detected on 2 barrels which were checked and one barrel contained two factory sealed cans and a quantity of food items. The other barrel contained eight factory sealed cans and a quantity of food items.

All the cans were opened and each contained plant material resembling the controlled Drug Cannabis weighing 21 pounds with an estimated wholesale value of $84,000.00. Investigations are still ongoing at this time.