Press release: Drugs Seized at the General Post Office and Deep Water Harbour

Police on Thursday 7th June, 2018 intercepted 2.5 lbs of high grade cannabis with an estimated street value of $10,000.00ECD. The drugs originated in Canada and was packaged in a false compartment of a box containing hose for a vacuum cleaner. Kadesh Hodge of Piggott’s was taken into custody in connection with the substance found.

Also on Thursday 7th June, 2018 members of the Narcotics Department and the K-9 unit during a routine patrol at the Deep Water Harbour.

The K-9 detected on 2 barrels which were checked and one barrel contained two factory sealed cans and a quantity of food items. The other barrel contained eight factory sealed cans and a quantity of food items.

All the cans were opened and each contained plant material resembling the controlled Drug Cannabis weighing 21 pounds with an estimated wholesale value of $84,000.00. Investigations are still ongoing at this time.
