Antigua shelters to be closed, Barbudans to go back

June 7, 2018 OBSERVER Media Headline No comments

Director of NODS Philmore Mullin

Barbudans living in shelters in Antigua are will be evicted by the end of the month and given the option to move to shelters in Barbuda.

This is according to the Director of the National Office of Disaster Services Philmore Mullin.

He says the shelters are being closed because of repeated vandalism and destruction.

 

Earlier this year the government said it spent over 100 thousand dollars to repair the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium after Barbudans who were sheltering there vacated.

A significant amount of money was then spent to renovate the Nurses Hostel and the old Barrymore Hotel to provide more suitable accommodations for the Barbuda natives.

Mullin says the government will conduct a similar exercise once the shelter buildings are empty.

 

That’s the Director of the National Office of Disaster Services Philmore Mullin.

The NODS director also says that once the Nurses Hostel is empty, the residents at the Fiennes Institute will be relocated there.

This is so that the government can repair the Fiennes Institute.
