PRESS RELEASE: Demolition of WIOC Double Decker Stand at ARG Commences

Education and Sports Minister Daryll Matthew, CEO of the West Indies Oil Company, Gregory Georges and Managing Director of Hanka Construction, Jamilla Hodge were on hand Monday when demolition of the historical WIOC double decker stand at the Antigua Recreation Grounds commenced.

The nicknamed party stand at the ARG, made famous by DJ maestro Chiki, and comedians Gravy and Mayfield, was the place to be for scores of years during the cricketing era of the Antigua Recreation Grounds.

Over the years, the stand has fallen into dis-repair due to age and a decision was made by government to demolish the stand in the interest of public safety.

On Monday, a team from Hanka Construction commenced the removal of material from the stand, with some to be re-used to build seating at the YASCO sporting facility on Old Parham Road.

We are pleased to present photos of the commencement of work at the grounds. ENDS.

Demolition of the West Indies Oil Company Double Decker Stand at the historic Antigua Recreation Grounds. (Photos courtesy Office of the Prime Minister)