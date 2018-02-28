Powell gets top marks for A-team captaincy

New Story

Kieran Powell has earned plaudits from West Indies A head coach Floyd Reifer for his captaincy during the ongoing three-match four-day “Test” series against England Lions.

The Test opener has overseen a surprise series win over the visitors, after Windies A won the opening “Test” in Trelawny by two wickets before pulling off an innings victory inside three days in the second match in Kingston last week.

“I thought the captain, Powell, did a very good job in leading the team,” said Reifer in his first series as head coach of the side.

“He led from the front in terms of making good calculated decisions on the field, he was very tactical.

“He was always in the game, keeping players involved in the game and that’s a good sign for us because it shows that we have young leaders in the Caribbean as well.”

He added: “I think the future is good for our cricket, but we just need to tie up a lot of loose ends in terms of the development of cricketers in the Caribbean.”

Left-hander Powell is a member of the senior West Indies side, and has already played 31 Tests and 39 One-Day Internationals, but with limited success.

With upcoming home series against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Powell along with Test teammates Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich and Raymon Reifer were included in the Windies A squad in order to strengthen their claims for selection.

The day/night third and final four-day “Test” bowled off Monday at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. (CMC)