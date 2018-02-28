Paris St-Germain’s Neymar could still face Real Madrid

February 28, 2018 BBC The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Neymar's move to Barcelona has been a big success on the pitch. The striker became part of a goal-scoring trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar has a “small chance” of playing in next Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is recovering from a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle he suffered in Sunday’s Ligue 1 win over Marseille.

PSG coach Unai Emery denied reports that the world’s most expensive player will need surgery.

“Neymar wants to play every game – he’s focused on Real,” he added.

“I think there’s a small chance that he’ll be ready for the match.”

The striker joined PSG for a world record £200m fee from Barcelona last August and has scored 29 goals in 30 games.

PSG are 14 points clear of second-placed Monaco in the league and on 6 March will host Champions League holders Real Madrid, trailing 3-1 from the first leg.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane says he hopes Neymar recovers in time.

“I hope he’s available for this match because I never want an opponent to be injured,” he said.

“I didn’t like it when he got injured because I was watching the game and I hope it’s not too bad.” (BBC Sport)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.