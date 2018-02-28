Paris St-Germain’s Neymar could still face Real Madrid

New Story

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar has a “small chance” of playing in next Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is recovering from a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle he suffered in Sunday’s Ligue 1 win over Marseille.

PSG coach Unai Emery denied reports that the world’s most expensive player will need surgery.

“Neymar wants to play every game – he’s focused on Real,” he added.

“I think there’s a small chance that he’ll be ready for the match.”

The striker joined PSG for a world record £200m fee from Barcelona last August and has scored 29 goals in 30 games.

PSG are 14 points clear of second-placed Monaco in the league and on 6 March will host Champions League holders Real Madrid, trailing 3-1 from the first leg.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane says he hopes Neymar recovers in time.

“I hope he’s available for this match because I never want an opponent to be injured,” he said.

“I didn’t like it when he got injured because I was watching the game and I hope it’s not too bad.” (BBC Sport)