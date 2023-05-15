Postponement of SIA Foundation’s Mental Health Awareness Brunch

- Advertisement -

Regrettably, we must announce the postponement of The SIA Foundation’s Mental Health Brunch, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 20. Despite our dedicated efforts and the initial enthusiasm we received, we have unfortunately faced a lack of support and insufficient attendance to ensure a successful and impactful gathering. A new date will be announced shortly.

As an organization deeply committed to raising awareness and support for mental health, we believe it is crucial to provide an environment where meaningful discussions can take place, and resources can be shared effectively. In order to uphold these values and maintain the high standards we aim for, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the brunch.

We understand that this news may be disappointing to you, as it is to us. However, please rest assured that we remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting mental health advocacy and fostering a supportive community. We are actively reviewing our approach, seeking additional support, and exploring alternative ways to bring the important conversations on mental health to fruition.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We will keep you updated on future plans and any rescheduling of The SIA Foundation’s Mental Health Brunch. We genuinely appreciate your interest and support thus far, and we hope you will continue to stand with us as we strive to make a positive impact on mental health awareness.

If you have any questions, concerns, or suggestions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. We value your input and appreciate your understanding during this time.

Thank you once again for your ongoing support. Together, we can make a difference.

Those who have paid for tickets can hold on to them or request a refund via email at [email protected]