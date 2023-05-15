Antigua & Barbuda welcomes Dawnn Lewis to one of her favourite island getaways

- Advertisement -

Award-Winning Singer, Songwriter, and Actress Visited the Twin-Island Nation to Enjoy Sailing Week and Reconnect with Friends

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) was pleased to welcome Grammy Award-winning singer, multiple BMI, ASCAP & Gold Record-songwriter, and NAACP Image Award-winning actress Dawnn Lewis for Antigua Sailing Week.

The veteran film, television, stage actor, producer, and Women Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee (2021), is no stranger to the twin-island nation, having previously spent time with friends here, and celebrating Antigua and Barbuda’s summer celebration, Carnival.

As a guest of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Board, Dawnn, accompanied by her brother Lorin O. Lewis, an attorney in private practice in Brooklyn, New York, was excited to catch up with old friends, make new ones, and revisit some of the places she previously enjoyed.

“In addition to being a breathtaking destination, Antigua and Barbuda’s residents are some of the most welcoming and friendly individuals,” said Ms. Lewis. “After numerous attempts over the years, it was great to finally have some time in my schedule that allowed me to accept the gracious invitations from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, to take in some amazing sights, eat amazing food, reconnect with nature, and catch up with old friends. I look forward to many more visits.”

While on the island, Dawnn stayed at The Inn at English Harbour and joined Zoey and Captain Rollo of Bareboat Charters to “Chase The Race,” where she enjoyed piloting the boat back into the marina! She dined at The Royalton, Blue Waters Resort, and Papa Zouk’s, then helicoptered to beautiful Barbuda to visit Barbuda Belle and relish the cuisine at Nobu, then topped it all off by jammin’ at Reggae in the Park. While on the island, Dawnn also caught up with close friend Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett, who, along with her sister D’nette Bassett, was enjoying some much-needed R&R. Sailing Week was the perfect opportunity for the busy ladies to let their hair down!

During Dawnn’s visit, she and Ms. Bassett dined with Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, The Honourable Gaston Browne, and his lovely wife, Maria Bird-Browne, Minister of Housing, Land, and Urban Renewal. Dawnn and PM Browne first met when they were honoured at the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies Gala in 2022. Prime Minister Browne received the Legacy Award, and Dawnn received the Bob Marley Award, which is bestowed on individuals “whose contribution to the advancement of arts and culture transcends boundaries of race, colour, creed, and geographies.”

Joining the group for dinner was Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez; Chief Executive Officer, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin James; U.S. Director of Tourism at Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, Dean Fenton; and President & CEO, Portfolio Marketing Group, Noel Mignott. The group chatted about all things Antigua, and Dawnn shared stories from her more than four decades of expertise in recording and entertainment, including roles on Broadway, stage, television, and animation.

It was just announced that Dawnn has been submitted for EMMY Consideration for three different projects in three separate categories!