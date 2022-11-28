Political parties should use gigantic billboards for missing person posters – bishop 

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

As the country heads into day 16 of the search for missing teen Shamar Harrigan, Chairman of the Prison Visiting Committee, Bishop Charlesworth Browne, has appealed to all political parties and politicians to unite in the effort to find the youngster.

The 19-year-old, who has autism and limited verbal communication skills, has been missing from his Willikies home since November 14.

“I have suggested some of the big billboards that we already have up for political engagement that they use them [to search for Shamar],” Browne stated.

Over the last few weeks, several billboards have been erected by political parties in various constituencies across Antigua as the country prepares for the upcoming general elections constitutionally due in March.

Meanwhile Browne also expressed his belief that Shamar is still alive and said he hoped that he is found soon.

Shamar’s sister Shauntelle Barton told Observer yesterday that the search had moved to the northern side of the island.

Anyone with information on Shamar’s whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station, or the family at 716-9768.

A reward of $5,000 — which was donated by St Phillip’s North MP, Sir Robin Yearwood — is being offered for information leading to Shamar’s safe return.