Case against man accused of killing Customs officer Zorina Benjamin committed to May assizes

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The family of slain Customs officer Zorina Benjamin is now a step closer to getting answers. The case against the man accused of killing her was yesterday committed to the May assizes.

Benjamin’s loved ones have waited anxiously for more than a year to find out whether the police had mounted enough evidence against Delon Charlery, Benjamin’s partner.

He is accused of fatally shooting her in the head. The mother-of-one was found dead in her Golden Grove home on November 22 2021.

Finally, on Monday, the magistrate declared there is enough evidence against the defendant to warrant that he be taken before a judge to answer to the charge.

That means that he could be arraigned any time after May 2023.

Charlery made his first appearance in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke a few days after Benjamin was discovered dead.

The St Lucian national was remanded to prison following the initial court hearing and has been behind bars ever since.

Charlery has since appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on a number of occasions to hear if his case would be referred to the higher court.