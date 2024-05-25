Police testimony pokes holes in murder investigation 

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

The murder trial of Tedson Knowles who is accused of killing his girlfriend four years ago, continued in the High Court yesterday.

Carissa Chandler died after she was shot in her chest in the early hours in the morning of May 23, 2019, reportedly by Knowles, but he allegedly told police that she was shot by men who tried to rob them.

However, it was revealed in cross examination of former Senior Sergeant Marlon Proctor that no investigation was made into the defendant’s claim.

Knowles 44, and Chandler, 29, lived at Barthley’s Apartment Complex in New Winthorpes and on the morning of the shooting, residents reportedly told police they heard what sounded like a gunshot coming from the building around 3:47 am.

Proctor clarified that there hadn’t been any inquiry into Knowles’s assertions because the statements taken from residents living in the adjacent apartment did not align with the accused’s claim.

It was also revealed during the cross examination that although the forensic team took swabs of Knowles’ hands, and recovered his van and gun, Proctor could not confirm if any analysis was done with them.

He was also uncertain if they were able to confirm that the bullet which killed Chandler actually came from Knowles’ gun, or whether he had gunshot residue on his hands.

Proctor also explained that he got a call about the incident around 4:50 in the morning, but when he arrived on the scene the defendant had already been taken to the St John’s police station.

He then left the scene to transport Knowles to the Langsford police station, without taking any notes as other officers were present.

He claimed that as he was taking custody of Knowles, the defendant was speaking excitedly about the situation, saying things like “wait she dead? They kill my woman.”

Proctor also claimed that he didn’t have an opportunity to inform Knowles of his rights during the transfer but was quickly trying to set a camera up to record a formal interview to capture the things he was saying.

After the set up was completed was when Knowles was read his rights, which he waived, then proceeded to comply by answer the questions he was asked.

Proctor stated that he believed his instinct, which was developed and honed over the course of his tenure with the police department, that Knowles was not being sincere, but was in fact lying.

The trial will resume next Tuesday at 11am.