Police report filed against Asot Michael, Michael believes he is being set up

Yet another Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party MP is being accused of a serious criminal offense.

A young woman is said to have filed a complaint against the Member of Parliament for St Peter, Asot Michael.

The 25-year-old reportedly filed the complaint on Tuesday night – the nature of which cannot be disclosed.

However, Michael confirmed that he was taken in for questioning by the police, and shared that the allegations levied against him are untrue.

Michael also believes that he is being set up.

The relationship between the embattled MP and the Party’s executive has been rocky for quite some time.

Things came to a head in October when the Party’s General Secretary, Mary-Claire Hurst wrote to Michael informing him that he was barred from attending future meetings.

But in November, the embattled MP secured an interim injunction which temporarily stops the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) from preventing him from attending executive meetings.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has maintained that Michael will not run on the Labour Party ticket in the next general elections.