Police probing vigilante attack which saw man lose arm

Police say they are investigating an apparent case of vigilante justice that left a man so badly beaten he lost an arm.

The incident occurred sometime last week involving a man of an unknown address, police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer.

“The man sustained injuries to one of his arms that required medical treatment,” he added.

Hospital sources said the man had lost half of his left arm, and remained on the surgical ward up to last night where he is expected to eventually recover.

Rumours are that the man, who is said to have mental health issues, inappropriately touched a schoolgirl before he was attacked by residents in the Perry Bay area.

But it was a second attack later that day, again by enraged members of the public, that reportedly caused the man the most serious injuries.

The aftermath of the incident has ignited a debate within the local community. Many residents have condemned the violence, citing the absence of adequate mental health facilities as a contributing factor.

They argue that both the man and the young girl he allegedly assaulted are victims of a system that fails to provide proper care and support for those suffering from mental illness.

Reports suggest that the man’s mental breakdown may be linked to substance abuse, with easy access to drugs laced with harmful chemicals exacerbating the situation.

Furthermore, there is a lack of support for homeless individuals grappling with addiction, with Clarevue, the only government-funded psychiatric facility, operating at full capacity for years.

Government promises to address these issues have yet to materialise, with legislation aimed at providing care for homeless individuals with substance abuse disorders still pending.

Court cases further highlight shortcomings in the system, with individuals diagnosed with serious mental illnesses being released back into society without adequate support or supervision.

Just last week, the government was ordered by the High Court to find a suitable detention facility for mentally ill murder accused Ziggy Beazer, who is said to have killed a cell mate at St John’s Police Station in December 2021.