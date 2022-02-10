23 C
St John's
Thursday, 10 February, 2022
Police probe shooting of Clare Hall man

Onlookers gather around shooting scene in Clare Hall

The police are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at Clare Hall that resulted in the death of Allan Dowdie of Clare Hall.

It is alleged Dowdie was standing under a shed outside Clare Hall Secondary school, when a male suspect walked up to the area and shot him.

A medical doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead approximately 5:53pm.

The alleged incident occurred shortly after 4:00pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to the public for assistance in the matter.

Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).

