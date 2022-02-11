De Suza double propels Benna Girls in first friendly against the USVI

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Girls were led by midfielder Gabrielle De Suza who struck twice in the first half to set up a 4-0 victory over USVI senior women’s team in a friendly encounter in St. Croix on Thursday.

De Suza was joined by forward Monica Bird and defender Jahaira James on the scorecard as Antigua and Barbuda dominated their opponents for the comfortable victory.

The teams will clash again on Sunday as the Benna Girls wrap up a one-week preparatory camp in St. Croix ahead of their bid to qualify from a tough Group D in the CONCACAF round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers set to start next week.

The Benna Girls will open their Group A campaign against Puerto Rico on February 16 in Puerto Rico.

The Antiguans face Mexico four days later at home before hosting Anguilla on April 6.

The Benna Girls round off their campaign against Suriname on April 12 in Suriname.