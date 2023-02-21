Police perform another drug seizure

- Advertisement -

The police and customs have made yet another drug seizure in less than 24 hours.

On Tuesday 21 February, both law enforcement agencies conducted an operation at the Intransit Cargo Shed at V.C Bird International Airport and found a cardboard box with five packages containing the controlled drugs Cannabis.

The substance amounts to five pounds and has an estimated value of $30,000.

On Monday, twelve packages of of a similar substance was seized at the General Post Office.

That portion amounted to twelve pounds and is estimated at $72,000. Investigations are ongoing into both seizures.