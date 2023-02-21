Antigua & Barbuda hosts first ever Annual Restaurant Week

- Advertisement -

The twin-island paradise of Antigua and Barbuda has officially announced the first edition of the annual Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week slated for May 7 – May 21, 2023.

Positioned as a 14-day gastronomical adventure, poised to titillate your senses, Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority will celebrate the destination’s best qualities – its food, people and culture. Visitors and residents can expect a variety of delectable cuisine across a range of restaurants at prix-fixe, discounted prices, celebrity chef appearances, and special events.

A unique feature of the promotion will be the “Eat Like A Local” experience offering persons the chance to indulge in Antigua and Barbuda’s local, home-cooked food and national dishes offered at homes across the country, street vendors and local food spots. Culminating in a grand celebration on May 21 2023, during Restaurant Week’s ‘Food & Art Experience’, patrons will enjoy entertainment, paired with tapas-styled tastings from participating restaurants, indulge in speciality cocktails, rums, wines and spirits with local art and paintings as the backdrop. ​

“Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week is an open invitation for you, your family and friends to come to Antigua and Barbuda and join us at dining tables across the country. Sit back, relax, laugh, enjoy our hospitality and a truly divine foodie experience presented by a team of amazing culinary artists and hosts,” said Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez.

“From our restaurants to local food spots, Antigua and Barbuda has some of the best food experiences you can find, and we are extremely excited to finally showcase our culinary side to the world.” ​

“Restaurant Week will be strategically positioned right off the heels of the prestigious Antigua Sailing Week Regatta for the purpose of extending the country’s peak season,” said CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James.

“The latest culinary addition to our destination calendar of events forms part of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s strategy to develop Antigua and Barbuda as a year-round destination with the goal, to awaken and stimulate slower summer months with events and activities that can be enjoyed by all.​”

The highly-anticipated restaurant week features a fine mix of award-winning restaurants, eclectic cool hubs, timeless favourites, and new on-the-scene dining spots situated at unique and scenic locations around Antigua and Barbuda. Amongst the participating restaurants offering varied two and three-course restaurant week-inspired menus are: Ana’s on the Beach Restaurant and Art Gallery, Maia at South Point, The Antigua Vintage Tea House, Catherine’s Café, Rokuni, Sheer Rocks, Wild Tamarind at Tamarind Hills, The’Chimney, Spices of India, Big Banana, The Larder and Like A Latte.

For details on Restaurant Week, persons can visit www.antiguabarbudarestaurantweek.com and follow the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. To plan your visit to Antigua and Barbuda go to: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com