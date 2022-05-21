Police looking for 2 suspects who robbed medical student

The police are searching for two male suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a medical student at the Jabberwock Beach on Friday 20 May around 10 am.

Both suspects are described as being dark in complexion. One is approximately 5ft-8ins and the other 5ft-4ins in height.

The taller of the two was dressed in a blue jeans pant and grey T-shirt; while his accomplice was wearing a yellow and blue beach shorts and a yellow top.

Both perpetrators had their faces covered with black bandanas at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can immediately contact the Coolidge Police Station at 462-3185 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.