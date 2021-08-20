Police Issues Caution Ahead of Planned Picketing

PRESS STATEMENT — The Police Administration is aware of a planned picket organized by some members of the public schedule to take place at the Sir V.C. Bird Bust on Saturday 21st August at 3 pm.

While the administration acknowledges the right to a peaceful protests, the

organizers behind this action are reminded of the State of Emergency, and as such

the protocols under the Public Health Act (Infectious Disease) Amendment

Regulations of 2020 will be strictly enforced.

The public is further reminded that public gatherings are now restricted to 10

people per any given space, and the mandatory wearing of face masks and social

distancing guidelines must be adhered to.