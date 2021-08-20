29.7 C
St John's
Friday, 20 August, 2021
Police Issues Caution Ahead of Planned Picketing
Police Issues Caution Ahead of Planned Picketing

PRESS STATEMENT — The Police Administration is aware of a planned picket organized by some members of the public schedule to take place at the Sir V.C. Bird Bust on Saturday 21st August at 3 pm.

While the administration acknowledges the right to a peaceful protests, the
organizers behind this action are reminded of the State of Emergency, and as such
the protocols under the Public Health Act (Infectious Disease) Amendment
Regulations of 2020 will be strictly enforced.

The public is further reminded that public gatherings are now restricted to 10
people per any given space, and the mandatory wearing of face masks and social
distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

The Administration is further appealing to the organizers to be responsible in their actions, and take into consideration the location they intend to hold their protest action. The location is an area of heightened commercial activity on Saturdays, with both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The police are expecting the full cooperation and support of the entire public going forward.

