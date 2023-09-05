Police Force Mourns Death of Constable Robert Dyer Jr.

- Advertisement -

The Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda are mourning the tragic death of Police Constable Robert Dyer Jr. Constable Dyer died following a traffic collision on Sir Sydney Walling’s Highway on Monday, 4th September.

It was reported that Constable Dyer was the driver of a motorcycle traveling from East to West on Sir Sydney Walling’s Highway, when he collided with a motor jeep that was traveling in the opposite direction. The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor around 12:45 p.m.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Atlee Rodney was on the scene and expressed sympathy to his wife, Mrs. Monya Roberts-Dyer, also a Police Constable in the police force, and his immediate family. Commissioner Rodney said it is a very sad and painful moment for the police force; especially when a member dies under such tragic circumstances.

He also said, “Constable Dyer was a hard worker and one who was very passionate and committed to his work.” The commissioner has also made arrangements for counseling and other support for his family and colleagues during this difficult period of mourning.

Meanwhile, His Excellency, The Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Rodney Williams, and the Hon. Prime Minister, Mr. Gaston Browne; Minister of Public Safety, Hon Steadroy Benjamin; Heads of Law Enforcement Agencies, and members of the public have all expressed words of condolences to the members of the police force for their loss.

Constable Robert Dyer Jr. was enlisted in the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda on 12th April 2013. He was first posted to “B” Division-Parham. He later got transferred to the Traffic Department and was one of the motorcycle outriders.

He also worked at Government House as a motorcycle escort to His Excellency, The Governor-General, Sir Rodney Williams. He leaves to mourn his wife and children, family, colleagues, and close friends. Constable Dyer died at the age of 39 years. May his soul continue to rest in eternal peace.