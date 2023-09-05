ECSRC officially welcomes New Commissioner

- Advertisement -

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) officially welcomes its newest appointee, Mrs Linda Dolland.

The ECCB Monetary Council, the highest decision-making body of the ECSRC, at its 105th Meeting held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on 21 July 2023, appointed Mrs Dolland to serve as a Commissioner of the ECSRC.

Mrs Dolland’s appointment is for a term of three years, with effect from 1 August 2023.

Mrs Linda Dolland is a citizen of Grenada, and an Attorney-at-Law practising in every facet of civil law for over fourteen (14) years, with a particular focus on corporate and commercial advisory services, transactions and litigation.

Commissioner Dolland holds a Bachelor of Law from the University of Southampton, England, and a BVC Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Legal Skills from The City University, London, England.

Commissioner Dolland is currently completing a Master’s degree in International Financial and Commercial Law from King’s College London.

Mrs. Dolland is called to the Bars of Grenada, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) & Nevis, and England & Wales.

The ECSRC congratulates Mrs Dolland on her appointment. Mrs Dolland joins Mrs Lucia Livingston-Andall (Chairman) of Grenada, Dr Vincent Richards (Deputy Chairman) of Antigua and Barbuda, Mr Isaac Anthony of Saint Lucia and Mr John Venner of Grenada, who comprise the five Commissioners of the ECSRC.