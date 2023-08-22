Police Continue to Investigate Murder & Shooting Incidents

- Advertisement -

The police are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 66-year-old man.

The victim, who originally is a resident of Bolans, was found motionless on Lower All Saints Road with what appeared to be puncture wounds to his upper body.

It is alleged that he was involved in an altercation with an unknown assailant prior to the incident. A medical doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead at 9:06 pm. The alleged incident occurred shortly after 8 pm on Monday, August 21.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing into a shooting incident at Briggins that left a 33-year-old man nursing gunshot wounds.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

The man is said to be in stable condition at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center. The incident occurred around 11 pm on Monday, August 21.

The Police are appealing to anyone with information surrounding both incidents to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call Crimestoppers Hotline at 800-8477.