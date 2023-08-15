Police Continue Probe in Green Bay Shooting

- Advertisement -

The police are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at Green Bay that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old female and left a 24-year-old male nursing gunshot wounds.

The alleged incident occurred sometime around 8:45 pm on Monday, 14 August. Both victims were transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by the Emergency Medical Services. The female was pronounced dead around 11:35 pm, while the male remains hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is said to be stable.

The Police Administration is expressing condolence to the family at this time, for their tragic loss. The administration has further condemned this senseless act of violence and is appealing to anyone with information surrounding this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).