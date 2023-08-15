Dominica Mourns athlete Bram Sanderson’s passing in Antigua collision

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit has extended condolences on behalf of his government, to the family of late Dominican athlete, Bram Sanderson.

Sanderson, who is originally from Wesley, Dominica, lost his life early Sunday morning in Antigua after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on the intersection of Factory and American roads while transporting a passenger.

“We extend sympathies to the sporting fraternity and all who mourn his passing. We also wish speedy recovery to the second accident victim, a Dominican who, according to media reports, remains in critical condition at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre in Antigua,” Skerrit posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

The Dominica Olympic Committee and Dominica Commonwealth Games Association Executive, Staff and Affiliated Associations have also offered their condolences to his friends and family.

“Bram Sanderson will be remembered not just for his passion for sports, but also for his constant positivity and encouragement he offered to everyone he encountered. He will be truly missed by many,” they posted on Facebook.

The incident occurred about 3.05am on Sunday when 30-year-old Sanderson, a well-known cyclist and kayak enthusiast, was involved in the collision, along with his passenger.

According to CCTV footage, Sanderson attempted to overtake a stationary vehicle at a stoplight and collided head-on with a pickup truck which was coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision sent Sanderson’s pillion passenger, 29-year-old Daniel Jnobaptiste, plunging into the parking lot of Harney Motors, a local car dealership. Jnobaptiste, who is also from Dominica, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre in Antigua. Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, Sanderson succumbed to his injuries on the way.

His tragic passing has shocked the sporting community both in Dominica and Antigua. Before his passing, Sanderson had etched his name in history as the first Dominican to participate in cycling at the Commonwealth Games, representing his nation at the 2018 games in Australia. He had also achieved the distinction of being the first Dominican to compete on the global stage in the sport of kayaking.

Back home in Dominica, Sanderson was remembered as a versatile track and field athlete and basketball player. The Dominica Basketball Association said “Bram Sanderson will be remembered by the basketball family as someone with a passion for sports. He will be truly missed by the DABA Family”.

His friends are remembering him as “kind” and “motivated” on social media. “Always was passionate about everything you did. Full of talent and always positive,” wrote Houston George.

Another friend, Sophia Lewis said: “You were a kind individual always looking for something to do and was such a motivated young man. You had a different drive different energy. It showed and you will be missed.”

“Long live a legend, “posted Manneka Charles-Warrington concluded.

Sanderson’s journey had led him to Antigua and Barbuda where he had been residing until the tragic accident claimed his life. During that time, he joined the Antigua & Barbuda Cycling Federation and participated and won a number of races.